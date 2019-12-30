How Disha & Aditya Roy Kapur Trained for Malang’s Underwater Scene

Actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly trained for two days for an underwater kissing sequence for their upcoming film Malang. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the training was quite taxing. “The sequence required both Disha and Aditya to remain under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was very difficult to shoot the sequence in one take,” a source told the publication.