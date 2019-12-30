How Disha & Aditya Roy Kapur Trained for Malang’s Underwater Scene
Actors Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly trained for two days for an underwater kissing sequence for their upcoming film Malang. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the training was quite taxing. “The sequence required both Disha and Aditya to remain under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was very difficult to shoot the sequence in one take,” a source told the publication.
Earlier this year, Disha had posted a picture in a diving suit and wrote on Instagram, “Training for something special #malang.” She is seen wearing a dark blue suit while posing with Aditya and she flashes a victory sign. They are standing on rocks and the sea is visible in the background.
Malang is a revenge drama produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. Suri reunites with Bhushan after their hit film, Aashiqui 2. Malang is set to hit theatres on 14 February, 2020. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)