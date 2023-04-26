HC Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Leaked Clips of SRK's Film 'Jawan'

In continuation of the report, a part of the suit read, "It is the plaintiff’s (Red Chillies) case that these Leaked video clips are nothing but a clear violation of copyright/intellectual property rights of the plaintiff which are causing damage and loss to the plaintiff. The leaked video clips together give away the look of the actors in the said film, as well as the music, both of which are typically disclosed at strategic points in time as part of the carefully curated marketing strategy of a film."

Jawan is an action thriller written and directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It is all set to release this June.