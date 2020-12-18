Unafraid to Write Her Own Destiny: Deepika Pays Tribute to Mastani
The actor portrayed Mastani in her 2015 film 'Bajirao Mastani'
Deepika Padukone has shared an Instagram post marking the fifth anniversary of the release of Bajirao Mastani. She played the titular character in the 2015 period film, with Ranveer Singh as Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and Priyanka Chopra as his first wife Kashibai.
She posted a photo of herself on set with the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the caption she wrote that Mastani had the courage to defy all odds to be with the man she loved. The queen was unafraid to write her own destiny, whether in love or war, she said.
The note reads: "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path. She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity..."
Bajirao Mastani is based on Marathi novel Raau by Nagnath S Inamdar which narrates the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife. The film earned Rs 255 crores at the Indian box office and received several accolades. It won seven National Film Awards, including Best Director and Best Supporting Actress; and Filmfare awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress among others.
