Deepika Loves Ranveer Singh’s ‘Black Lady’
Ranveer Singh took to social media to share an adorable picture of wife Deepika Padukone hugging his Filmfare ‘Best Actor’ trophy that he had won recently.
Ranveer won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in an award ceremony held in Assam on Sunday, 16 February. While Madhuri Dixit-Nene handed the trophy to him, Deepika was not present at the ceremony due to work commitments. Ranveer had also performed to his popular numbers at the event.
On getting back to Mumbai, Ranveer, shared a picture of Deepika hugging his “black lady” in bed. “When my Little lady met my Black lady,” he captioned the picture.
Ranveer also shared a video of him arriving in Guwahati, Assam, amid huge fanfare, and snippets from his performance at the awards show.
Ranveer and Deepika were recently on vacation in Sri Lanka. Deepika shared a series of ‘his & hers’ pictures.
She also shared a photo of hubby Ranveer getting beauty treatment at a spa, with a fun caption.
In 2018, Ranveer and Deepika, had both won Filmfare Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) for their respective performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani.
The two will next be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83, where they play husband and wife.
