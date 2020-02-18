Deepika Loves Ranveer Singh’s ‘Black Lady’

Ranveer Singh took to social media to share an adorable picture of wife Deepika Padukone hugging his Filmfare ‘Best Actor’ trophy that he had won recently.

Ranveer won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in an award ceremony held in Assam on Sunday, 16 February. While Madhuri Dixit-Nene handed the trophy to him, Deepika was not present at the ceremony due to work commitments. Ranveer had also performed to his popular numbers at the event.

On getting back to Mumbai, Ranveer, shared a picture of Deepika hugging his “black lady” in bed. “When my Little lady met my Black lady,” he captioned the picture.