Pension Scheme for Acid Survivors in Uttarakhand Post ‘Chhapaak’?

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10 January in the theatres. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, is based on a Laxmi Aggarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film traces how the life of young Malti (Deepika’s character in the film) changes when she is attacked with acid at the age of fifteen.

In what’s come as an impact of Chhapaak, Uttarkhand government is now considering starting a pension scheme for acid attack survivors. According to a report on a news portal, the government is deliberating a scheme that will provide Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for an acid attack survivor.

The proposal is yet to be passed by the cabinet in order to implement it across the state.