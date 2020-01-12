Pension Scheme for Acid Survivors in Uttarakhand Post ‘Chhapaak’?
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10 January in the theatres. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, is based on a Laxmi Aggarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film traces how the life of young Malti (Deepika’s character in the film) changes when she is attacked with acid at the age of fifteen.
In what’s come as an impact of Chhapaak, Uttarkhand government is now considering starting a pension scheme for acid attack survivors. According to a report on a news portal, the government is deliberating a scheme that will provide Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for an acid attack survivor.
The proposal is yet to be passed by the cabinet in order to implement it across the state.
At the Box Office, Chhapaak managed to collect Rs 4.77 crore in the first day and Rs 11.67 crore at the end of the second day. The film is up against Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Alongside Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey plays the role of an NGO founder who helps acid attack survivors.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)