COVID-19: John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Release Pushed
The film's director Milap Zaveri took to Instagram and announced the news.
The release date of the John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film's director Milap Zaveri took to Instagram and announced the news on Tuesday.
Satyameva Jayate 2 was slated to release on Eid, 13 May, setting up a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box office.
"In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film will now release on a later date. Till then let's keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves our of harm's way. Jai Hind," wrote Zaveri.
He captioned the statement saying: "Stay Safe India. Be strong. Help those you can. This too shall pass. See you soon at the movies #SatyamevaJayate2."
The action drama also features Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.