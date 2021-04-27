COVID-19: John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' Release Pushed

The release date of the John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film's director Milap Zaveri took to Instagram and announced the news on Tuesday.



Satyameva Jayate 2 was slated to release on Eid, 13 May, setting up a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box office.



"In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen and patrons. Our film will now release on a later date. Till then let's keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves our of harm's way. Jai Hind," wrote Zaveri.