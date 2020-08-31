Cooper Hospital Denies Giving Rhea Access to Mortuary: Report

Gujjar reiterated that no such incident took place at the hospital. On Tuesday, 25 August, the SHRC had issued a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to get access to the hospital's mortuary, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.

SHRC chief MA Sayeed had told the publication that they are not aware under what circumstances Rhea got access to the mortuary. The show-cause notice, served to the dean of the hospital, asked for an explanation as to why Rhea was permitted inside the mortuary when even the closest family members of a deceased are not allowed inside without being assisted by the police or hospital staff.

(With inputs from News18)