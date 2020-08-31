Cooper Hospital Denies Giving Rhea Access to Mortuary: Report
The hospital had been show-caused for allowing Rhea access when Sushant's post-mortem was taking place.
Dr Pinakin Gujjar, dean of Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput's body was taken for postmortem the day of his death on 14 June, has denied that permission was granted to the late actor's partner Rhea Chakraborty to visit the mortuary, as per a report by News18.
Gujjar was summoned by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) office on Monday, 31 August, for questioning over the alleged mortuary access given to Rhea when Sushant's post-mortem was being conducted.
Gujjar reiterated that no such incident took place at the hospital. On Tuesday, 25 August, the SHRC had issued a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to get access to the hospital's mortuary, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror.
SHRC chief MA Sayeed had told the publication that they are not aware under what circumstances Rhea got access to the mortuary. The show-cause notice, served to the dean of the hospital, asked for an explanation as to why Rhea was permitted inside the mortuary when even the closest family members of a deceased are not allowed inside without being assisted by the police or hospital staff.
(With inputs from News18)
