Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone, Makers of '83' For Alleged Cheating

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is facing legal trouble. Deepika Padukone, who stars in as well as co-produces the movie, has also been dragged in the case. A case of alleged cheating has been filed against the makers of the sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.

As per a report by India Today, Future Resource FZE has moved the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Mumbai, seeking action against the makers of the film under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.