Cinema Halls Might Open In the Next Phase of Unlock: Reports

With gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, the government might also be considering unlocking movie theatres and gym sin the next phase of unlock.

According to reports, schools and colleges will continue with online classes for now even after 31 July.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry was recommended to bein the function of cinema halls with occupant capacity of 25-30 percent, which has been forwarded to the Union Home Ministry.

Gyms may also open with some restrictions. Cinema halls and gyms have shut across the country since mid-March when the country into a continuous series of lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.