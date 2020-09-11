'Cargo' Director Arati Kadav On Budget Being the Biggest Challenge
Not once have I felt that I don't fit or belong in this film industry: Shweta Tripathi
The new Netflix release 'Cargo' has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Directed by debut filmmaker Arati Kadav, this unique sci-fi film is a refreshing change in Indian cinema.
The Quint spoke to the women of the film, Shweta Tripathi (who plays the role of Yuvishka) and the filmmaker herself.
Shweta said Cargo was written keeping her in mind, so she had to be a part of it.
"When Arati came with the first draft, the character's name was Shweta because she wrote Yuvishka keeping me in mind. So I just had to be a part of it, because when I met Arati it was love at first sight. That time 'Cargo' wasn't a part of our life or in our thinking. We just knew that we have to work with each other".Shweta Tripathi, Actor
The actor also weighed in on what touched her the most about the story of Cargo.
"I remember this part in the film that made me so happy. When Prahasta (Vikrant Massey) is told they are sending an assistant for him he said 'Please send a male assistant'. To which he is told 'What are you saying? Women now are as good as the men and in some cases they are even better'. And that is so true. I love these little things in the film.Shweta Tripathi, Actor
Arati, who made her debut with this film, said she had been reading, writing and researching about the sci-fi film for the past six to seven years. She said,"I never pitched Cargo to anyone because I thought if I pitch it to someone I'll be jinxed." She also spoke about why filmmakers in India are wary about exploring the sci-fi genre.
