Who Are the Most Successful Bollywood Box Office Stars of 2019?
While crossing Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore in collections are big landmarks at the box office for Bollywood films, they aren’t always the parameters to judge how successful the film has been. It’s the return on investment (ROI) of these films that matters. And there are several stars this year, whose films have gone on to earn big profits.
In terms of ROI, Shahid Kapoor (ROI: 685.45 percent) tops the list of most successful stars at the box office in 2019, with his film Kabir Singh going on to do blockbuster business. But when it comes to actors with more than one release in the year, Hrithik Roshan (ROI: 221 percent) and Ayushmann Khurrana (ROI: 404.125 percent) take the lead.
Here are the top 8 most successful male stars of 2019.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid scored the biggest solo hit of his career in the form of Kabir Singh. The film, despite criticism for its misogynistic content, became the year’s biggest blockbuster by earning 685.45 percent in profits over its investment.
Vicky Kaushal
2019 began on a good note as Vicky-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, made on a budget of Rs 42 crore, went to make a whopping Rs 244.14 crore at the box office, giving the film 581.28 percent in ROI.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik had two releases this year - Super 30 and War - and both went on to become big hits. While Super 30 went on to make Rs 147.39 crore, War made a whopping Rs 318 crore. The star has definitely had his best year since Krrish 3 in 2013.
While the actor's 2016 release, Mohenjo Daro, had bombed, 2017's Kaabil did average business (around Rs 104 crore), and the star had no release in 2018.
With a combined budget of his films coming to Rs 210 crore and the total earnings standing at Rs 465.4 crore, Hrithik’s films got a total ROI of 221 percent in 2019.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann is on a roll, as he scored seven back-to-back hits. Three of them - Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala - came in 2019. The modest budgets and choice of subjects has assured Ayushmann’s films great profit margins.
The three films were made on a total budget of Rs 80 crore and collected around Rs 323 crore, with an ROI of 404.125 percent.
Kartik Aaryan
Katrtik Aaryan had a great year as both his films, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, went on to make big money at the box office. Both were made on a modest budget of Rs 30 crore. While Luka Chuppi made Rs 94.019 crore, Pati Patni Aur Woh earned Rs 84.56 crore In total, his films made an ROI of 275.33 percent.
Ranveer Singh
After a great 2018 in the form of Padmaavat and Simmba, Gully Boy, managed to keep Ranveer afloat in 2019. The film went to make Rs 139.63 crore at the box office, taking the ROI on the film to 232.71 percent.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar stayed consistent at the box office this year too, with Mission Mangal and Kesari doing really well at the box office, and Housefull 4 managing to do average business. Kesari, made at budget of Rs 100 crore approximately, earned Rs 155.70 crore and Housefull 4 (made at a budget of Rs 175 crore), earned Rs 209.91.
Mission Mangal, also starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, among others, was the big one. Made at Rs 40 crore, the film went on to earn Rs 203.08 crore at the box-office. The total ROI on Akshay’s films this year stands at 180.53 percent. His last release of the year, Good Newwz, has opened to decent numbers (Rs 16 crore) on 27 December, but we will have to wait to find out if it raises the star’s overall profit percentage.
Salman Khan
Salman’s Bharat, made at a budget of Rs 165 crore, went on to earn Rs 212 crore at the box office, taking the profits of the film to 128 percent. Salman’s second film, Dabangg 3, which released in theatres on 20 December, hasn’t been able to make a dent in the box office either.
Certain stars like Tiger Shroff and Sushant Singh Rajput too had a good year with War and Chhichhore, respectively, doing blockbuster business at the box office. But as their other releases, Student of the Year 2 and Sonchiriya ran into losses, the two stars could not make it to the top 8 in the list.
All the box office figures are India nett collections. The films released between 1 January 2019 to 15 December 2019 have been included in this list.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)