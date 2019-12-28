Who Are the Most Successful Bollywood Box Office Stars of 2019?

While crossing Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore in collections are big landmarks at the box office for Bollywood films, they aren’t always the parameters to judge how successful the film has been. It’s the return on investment (ROI) of these films that matters. And there are several stars this year, whose films have gone on to earn big profits.

In terms of ROI, Shahid Kapoor (ROI: 685.45 percent) tops the list of most successful stars at the box office in 2019, with his film Kabir Singh going on to do blockbuster business. But when it comes to actors with more than one release in the year, Hrithik Roshan (ROI: 221 percent) and Ayushmann Khurrana (ROI: 404.125‬ percent) take the lead.

Here are the top 8 most successful male stars of 2019.