Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s domestic help has tested positive for coronavirus. Kapoor informed in a press statement that the 23-year-old househelp named Charan Sahu, who was working in his residence in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, was unwell on Saturday evening. The producer immediately sent him for a test and kept him in isolation.After receiving the reports for COVID-19, the society authorities were informed who in turn informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Immediately the BMC and state government authorities have started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre, Kapoor said.Neighbours Feared Manmeet Had COVID & Refused to Help, Says FriendBoney Kapoor also added that he and his family haven’t shown any symptoms yet and they are currently in self-isolation. “Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us”, the statement read.Boney Kapoor also added that he is sharing this information because he does not want rumours and panic to spread. Akshay Kumar’s Cousin, Actor Sachin Kumar Passes Away We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.