HC Extends Protection from Arrest To Kangana Till 25 January
The order was passed in connection with a sedition case against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel.
The Bombay High Court on Monday, 11 January, extended protection to actor Kangana Ranaut from arrest till 25 January in connection with a sedition case, reported ANI.
A case was registered at Bandra Police Station, following directives from the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court which on 29 October ordered an inquiry against the actor and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims.
Kangana and Rangoli recorded their statements before the Bandra Police on Friday, 8 January. They had previously been summoned before the police on 23-24 November.
The order for the inquiry came after one Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh approached the court claiming that the Amboli police station did not take any action on a complaint filed by him against the sisters.
In the complaint Deshmukh alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her Twitter account was suspended. He also claimed that Kangana Ranaut had posted a short video on 18 April on social media platforms, calling Jamaatis terrorists. “Thus, both the accused posted hateful and derogatory statements against [the] Muslim community,” the complaint said.
