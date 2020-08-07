Bombay HC Allows People Above 65 Years to Work on the Sets

A list had been submitted along with the petition, which showed that there are thousands of people aged above 65 who have been a part of TV shows and films that had started shoot before the lockdown was imposed. "Even after the shoots have resumed, they cannot be completed due to the non-availability of these senior people", the petition had stated.

The petition, that had been filed through Advocate Ashok Saraogi, also claimed that these new guidelines are posing to be an obstacle in the way of producers, technicians and actors when it comes to completing TV shows and films.