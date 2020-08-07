Bombay HC Allows People Above 65 Years to Work on the Sets
A petition was filed against the state government's new protocol for resuming shoots.
The Bombay High Court has allowed all people above 65 years of age associated with the the entertainment industry to resume work on the sets of films and TV shows, as per a report by ANI.
The court has set aside the state government order that prohibited senior citizens from working on the sets due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A petition had been filed in the high court to quash the age curb limit that the government had introduced for TV and film shoots to resume after the coronavirus lockdown.
A list had been submitted along with the petition, which showed that there are thousands of people aged above 65 who have been a part of TV shows and films that had started shoot before the lockdown was imposed. "Even after the shoots have resumed, they cannot be completed due to the non-availability of these senior people", the petition had stated.
The petition, that had been filed through Advocate Ashok Saraogi, also claimed that these new guidelines are posing to be an obstacle in the way of producers, technicians and actors when it comes to completing TV shows and films.
