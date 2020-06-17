In a face-off that took place on the night of Monday, 15 June, between India and China, in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. A number of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma took to social media to pay tribute to those who lost their lives. Anushka Sharma wrote, “As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families.”Amitabh Bachchan shared a black screenshot on Instagram and dedicated the popular song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo to the soldiers. He wrote, “Zara aankh me bharlo pani; jo shaheed huye hain unki zara yaad karo kurbani. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND.”Hrithik Roshan too offered his condolences to the families of the soldiers who died in the face-off. Akshay Kumar was ‘deeply saddened’ by the loss of lives at the valley. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families.”Many celebrities offered their condolences and expressed their grief at the loss of lives. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.