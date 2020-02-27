Ayushmann to Play a Gynaecologist in His Next With Alaya F?

After the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana might be playing a gynaecologist in his next film, titled Stree Rog Vibhag. According to a report, Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F will star opposite him in the film. The movie will reportedly be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap’s sister, and will be produced by Junglee Pictures.

Ayushmann has worked with the production house previously in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. Anubhuti had previously helmed a short film titled Moi Marjaani about a spirited independent single mother and she recently directed the Amazon Prime Video web series Afsos starring Gulshan Devaiah.

Ayushmann has also reportedly signed a political drama with Anubhav Sinha, titled Anek. His Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is having a good run at the box office. It earned Rs 9.55 crore on opening day. On its second day, the film earned Rs 11.08 crores. Currently, its total earnings stand at Rs 20.63 crores.