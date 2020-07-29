Ayushmann Collaborates With Abhishek Kapoor For a Love Story

For his next film, director Abhishek Kapoor will be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana. The two will be coming together for the first time for this love story based in North India.

Ayushmann, who'll be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film, will reportedly undergo major physical transformation. “Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us,” the Kedarnath director said in a statement.

Ayushmann added, “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today. The film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts.” The film will go on floors in October 2020.

Abhishek's last directorial was Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, while Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo along Amitabh Bachchan.