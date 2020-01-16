Singer Arjun Kanungo to Make B’Wood Debut With Salman in ‘Radhe’

After composing and performing as a playback singer for Bollywood, Arjun Kanungo is set to make his acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. The Prabhudeva directorial releases on Eid this year, and also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Govind Namdev, Zarina Wahab and Bharath Niwas.

The singer, known for tracks like ‘Aaya Na Tu’ and ‘Woh Baarishein’ told Hindustan Times that he had been intending to join the film industry for a while but was waiting for the right role. Though he's keeping details of his role under wraps for now, he says that fans will be "surprised to see me in a character like this.”