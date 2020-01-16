Singer Arjun Kanungo to Make B’Wood Debut With Salman in ‘Radhe’
After composing and performing as a playback singer for Bollywood, Arjun Kanungo is set to make his acting debut opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. The Prabhudeva directorial releases on Eid this year, and also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Govind Namdev, Zarina Wahab and Bharath Niwas.
The singer, known for tracks like ‘Aaya Na Tu’ and ‘Woh Baarishein’ told Hindustan Times that he had been intending to join the film industry for a while but was waiting for the right role. Though he's keeping details of his role under wraps for now, he says that fans will be "surprised to see me in a character like this.”
“With this project, I felt it was the right time and the right character to make my debut. The character I play in ‘Radhe’ is nuanced. The script is great. Prabhudeva sir is directing it, and my character is an important one, and also a difficult one. I’m happy that I was considered for the role.”Arjun Kanungo, Singer
Arjun has studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute: Method Acting School in New York. He told the publication that Salman himself chose him for his role. “It's completely his vision for me. It means a lot to me that he is giving me a chance,” he said.
While he believes that 2020 is the year for him to work on his acting career, Arjun says he isn't planning to quit music just yet. "Music will always have equal importance, but I believe I can do both if I work hard,” he asserted.
