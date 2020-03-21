Buddies Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher Socialise In Their Unique Way
During these testing times when we are told to maintain social distance and to self quarantine, best pals Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher are still finding ways to communicate with each other. Anil Kapoor posted a video of himself chatting with Anupam, who is also his neighbour, while the latter is self quarantined after returning to India from New York.
Anupam Kher initially posted a video in which he says that whenever he gets back home, he first goes to Anil’s house before entering his own home. He explains that times have changed now and it’s very important to maintain social distancing but he will make sure their friendship doesn’t suffer.
Anil Kapoor seemed to agree and soon posted a video in which the besties are seen loudly chatting with each other with Anupam standing at his balcony and Anil standing at the gate of his bungalow. Anil enquires about his health and also sings a song for him.
These two buddies are spreading some much needed love and positivity. Now this is how you socialise while keeping safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
