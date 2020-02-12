Ananya Panday Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in His Hindi Film Debut?
Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday will be starring opposite south actor Vijay Deverakonda in the latter’s upcoming Hindi debut film, reported Mumbai Mirror. Vijay recently announced that he would be venturing into Bollywood soon and it seems the casting has already begun. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.
Ananya has a schedule packed with films. She is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and will be filming for a Shakun Batra directorial soon after Khaali Peeli is wrapped up.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut film is reportedly titled Fighter. It is touted to be an action thriller for which Vijay has undergone immense training. The Arjun Reddy actor has been working to get into shape for the role and recently spent time training in mixed martial arts in Thailand. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu.
Vijay’s next release is World Famous Lover, which has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by KA Vallabha with music by Gopi Sunder. The film stars four female leads: Aishwarya Rajesh, Isabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. It hits theatres on 14 February.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
