Ananya Panday Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in His Hindi Film Debut?

Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut film is reportedly titled Fighter. It is touted to be an action thriller for which Vijay has undergone immense training. The Arjun Reddy actor has been working to get into shape for the role and recently spent time training in mixed martial arts in Thailand. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu.

Vijay’s next release is World Famous Lover, which has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by KA Vallabha with music by Gopi Sunder. The film stars four female leads: Aishwarya Rajesh, Isabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. It hits theatres on 14 February.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)