Ranbir and Alia were all smiles as they arrived at Bebo’s Christmas Bash
In Pics: Ranbir, Alia, Sara & Others Celebrate Christmas At Bebo’s

It is the season of celebration and festivities, and B-Town isn’t backing out when it comes to putting on the high heels and dancing the night away. At Kareena Kapoor’s Christmas party, stars flocked in, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan also attended with her brother, Ibrahim.

  • 08
    Alia Bhatt was all smiles.
    Alia Bhatt was all smiles.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Ranbir Kapoor attended as well.
    Ranbir Kapoor attended as well.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Karan Johar strikes a pose for the cameras.
    Karan Johar strikes a pose for the cameras.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Sara Ali Khan poses with brother Ibrahim.
    Sara Ali Khan poses with brother Ibrahim.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Amrita Arora with Shakeel Ladak
    Amrita Arora with Shakeel Ladak(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Arjun Kapoor strikes a pose.
    Arjun Kapoor strikes a pose.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Mallaika Arora looked ravishing in red.
    Mallaika Arora looked ravishing in red.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Natasha Poonawalla&nbsp;
    Natasha Poonawalla (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

