Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to write a heartwarming note for Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday (30 April) morning. She started by saying, "What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life". Alia continued by saying that all through her life she had known Rishi Kapoor as the 'legend' that we all call him."For the past two years, I have known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love that I received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you", Alia, who is reported to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, wrote.She also shared two photos, one of young Ranbir with his dad and the other of Rishi and Neetu.As condolences poured for Kapoor's family on Twitter, his daughter Riddhima also posted a touching note on Instagram earlier in the day.After a two-year-long battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the age of 67.