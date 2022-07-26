Alia Bhatt Dances To 'Channa Mereya' As She Wraps Shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani'
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is slated for its release on 10 February 2023.
Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video of actor Alia Bhatt who recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. In the video, the actor dances to Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Channa Mereya' as she bids goodbye to the film's team.
The caption on the post read, "A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh! Song selection is from my emotional library!"
The Darlings actor reshared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Going to miss this team so so so so much...talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani but we have one fab song to go! Love you all to bits! Until next year."
Meanwhile on the work front, the actor will soon be seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's forthcoming trilogy film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Besides, Alia will also mark her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan-starrer Heart of Stone.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is slated for its theatrical release on 10 February next year, in 2023.
