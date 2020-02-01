Alaya F to Be a Part of Next ‘Student of the Year’?

Jawaani Jaaneman opened to mixed reviews on 31 January. The Quint’s Stutee Ghosh said, “Jawaani Jaaneman could have been much braver and not chosen the beaten path, where after a certain age everyone must be ‘domesticated’ and become a home-maker. It would have been lovely if the film had explored ‘committed single life’ and not been in a hurry to tie all strands into a holy matrimony.”

According to a Box Office India report, the film earned around Rs 2.5-3 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior remained steady at the ticket windows in the third week and collected Rs 2-2.25 crore on Friday. The film collected more in Mumbai circuit than Jawaani Jaaneman, it said. The film has collected Rs 240.64 crore in four weeks.