Akshay Kumar To Head To Ayodhya for 'Ram Setu' Mahurat Shot

Speaking about the female leads - Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha - Sharma said, “They both play strong, independent women. As of now, we are keeping details of their characters under wraps".

Dwivedi, who came up with the idea of starting the Ram Setu journey in Ayodhya, said in a statement “What better way to embark upon the journey of Ram Setu than to kick-off at the very birth place of Lord Ram? Having visited Ayodhya several times, I suggested to Akshay and the team that we should launch the production schedule in Ayodhya".

Akshay Kumar had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing first-look posters on social media. Now, the makers are busy ensuring that all COVID-19 protocols are in place before commencing shoot.

Producer Vikram Malhotra said, “For Ram Setu, there will be strict protocols in place, including travel and stay, frequent health checks and a professional agency on-board to manage these protocols. Given the complexity of the story and ensuing locations, VFX etc, the production will be spread across multiple schedules over the next few months.”

Speaking about the film Akshay Kumar said, “Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future”.