Akshay Kumar To Head To Ayodhya for 'Ram Setu' Mahurat Shot
Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.
Akshay Kumar is all set to visit Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of his upcoming film Ram Setu. Akshay is currently in Maldives for a vacation, after wrapping shoot for Bachchan Panday.
The actor, along with director Abhishek Sharma and creative producer Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will fly to Ayodhya on 18 March for the mahurat shot of the film.
Abhishek Sharma said in a statement that the shoot is spread across multiple schedules over the next few months, with 80% of Ram Setu to be filmed in Mumbai.
“Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu and his look is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists. In terms of both the look and the character, Akshay's fans will be in awe of his avatar".Abhishek Sharma, Filmmaker
Speaking about the female leads - Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha - Sharma said, “They both play strong, independent women. As of now, we are keeping details of their characters under wraps".
Dwivedi, who came up with the idea of starting the Ram Setu journey in Ayodhya, said in a statement “What better way to embark upon the journey of Ram Setu than to kick-off at the very birth place of Lord Ram? Having visited Ayodhya several times, I suggested to Akshay and the team that we should launch the production schedule in Ayodhya".
Akshay Kumar had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing first-look posters on social media. Now, the makers are busy ensuring that all COVID-19 protocols are in place before commencing shoot.
Producer Vikram Malhotra said, “For Ram Setu, there will be strict protocols in place, including travel and stay, frequent health checks and a professional agency on-board to manage these protocols. Given the complexity of the story and ensuing locations, VFX etc, the production will be spread across multiple schedules over the next few months.”
Speaking about the film Akshay Kumar said, “Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future”.
