Ram Setu: Akshay, Jacqueline & Nushrratt Leave For Ayodhya

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have left for Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of Ram Setu. While muhurat will take place in Ayodhya, the film will be shot in Mumbai.

Akshay took to social media to share a photo of the three just about to catch the flight. "A special film, a special start...Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys", he tweeted.