Ajay, Sidharth Team up for a Social Comedy
Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra will be teaming up for an upcoming social comedy directed by Indra Kumar, reported mid-day. According to the report, the film will have a strong social message that will be driven home by comedy to keep it light-hearted but also impactful. Indra Kumar has previously directed films like Total Dhamaal and Grand Masti.
A source was quoted telling the publication that Ajay wants to take a break from the serious period dramas and actioners that he has been doing for a while and pursue something that’s different but still relevant. The source also added that Ajay was impressed by the larger point the script made.
The report also reveals that the film will star Ajay and Sidharth as “two bumblng do-gooders with hearts of gold, who are out to reform society.”
Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing steady business at the box office. The film, which released on 10 January, is well on its way to surpassing the Rs 200 crore mark. It earned Rs 48.54 crore over its second weekend, bringing its total earnings to Rs 167.45 crores.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the period drama is Ajay Devgn’s second highest grossing film after Golmaal Again and is his co-stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s highest grosser.
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.
(With inputs from mid-day)
