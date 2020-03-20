Ajay Mourns the Demise of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee
Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Indian football legend PK Banerjee. The two-time Olympian passed away on 20 March at 83. The actor shared a photo from when Banerjee visited the sets of his upcoming film Maidaan in Kolkata and tweeted, “Had the good fortune of meeting football legend PK Banerjee in Kolkata during the Maidaan schedule in November. Sad to hear about his demise. RIP, the man with the golden kick #PKBanerjee.”
Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is based on the life of former Indian footballer Syed Abdul Rahim. As manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 to 1963, Rahim coached PK Banerjee and his teammates to victory against South Korea in the 1962 Asian Games. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, is being produced by Boney Kapoor and is expected to release this year.
PK Banerjee made his debut as a footballer for Bihar in the Santosh Trophy in 1952. His days as a player coincided with Indian football's golden era and his contribution recognised by FIFA which rated him India's greatest player of the 20th century, bestowing him with the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.
Banerjee was suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia and had an underlying history of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart problems. He has been on life support since 2 March, and is survived by daughters Paula and Purna and younger brother Prasun Banerjee, a sitting Trinamool Congress MP.