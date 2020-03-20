Ajay Mourns the Demise of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee

Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is based on the life of former Indian footballer Syed Abdul Rahim. As manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 to 1963, Rahim coached PK Banerjee and his teammates to victory against South Korea in the 1962 Asian Games. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, is being produced by Boney Kapoor and is expected to release this year.

PK Banerjee made his debut as a footballer for Bihar in the Santosh Trophy in 1952. His days as a player coincided with Indian football's golden era and his contribution recognised by FIFA which rated him India's greatest player of the 20th century, bestowing him with the Centennial Order of Merit in 2004.