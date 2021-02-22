Taapsee Announces New Film With 'Scam 1992' Actor Pratik Gandhi
The film is being helmed by Arshad Syed.
Taapsee Pannu is on a roll. Just days after announcing her film Dobaaraa with Anurag Kashyap, she announced another project titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. She shared the news in a tweet quoting a statement from the Roy Kapur Films handle, "Coz now it's time to make you all laugh #WohLadkiHaikahaan".
The investigative comedy film is directed by Arshad Syed and also stars Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame.
Taapsee has been working on multiple projects this year. Her film Loop Lapeta, the Hindi remake of the German film titled 'Run Lola Run', is slated to release soon. Tanuj Garg, the film's producer, shared an update on Instagram after the shooting for the film was completed on 16th February.
The actor also has Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, and Haseen Dillruba releasing soon.
