'15-Day Shoot Halt Means Loss of Rs 1,000 Crore for Film Industry'

The Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday, 13 April, that film, TV and advertisement shoots will be halted from Wednesday (14 April) evening, as part of the new guidelines issued to try and curb the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The new restrictions have been implemented in the state from 14 April, 8pm and will continue till 1 May, 7am.

This is the second time that the entertainment industry has been forced to shut down. Last year, when the lockdown was imposed in March, shoots came to a sudden halt. TV shows resumed shooting after almost six months, followed by films. Things had started to look up from the beginning of this year.

However, the sharp spike in cases in the last one month, has brought things back to square one. So, what does this 15-day lockdown mean for the film, TV and advertisement industries? Will they survive the second hit? The Quint spoke to insiders, who are trying their best to prevent more damage from happening.