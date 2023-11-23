Bigg Boss 17 Episode 38: A New Ration Task Stirs Fight In the House

The new day in Bigg Boss 17 starts when Abhishek is seen making fun of Sana while Anurag seems really angry with her. The housemates are seen discussing the previous night's fight between Ankita, Vikki, and Sana for the double bed. Mannara and Munawar are seen discussing other housemates. Sana wakes up Ankita with a kiss and asks her to sleep on her bed for tonight. Mannara, Samarth, and Munawar get into an argument over counting the number of Rotis others eat. Isha and Samarth get into an argument over her overacting. Vikki gets into a fight with Sana over the last night's argument. Vikki asks Sana to do the dishes or leave the bed. Rinku tells Vikki how Sana commented on Vikki's intelligence and Vikki gets angry with her and asks her to do her duties. Munawar and Ankita ask Sana to do her duty and talk to him about the issue when he comes to her.
Munawar makes Ankita understand that Sana is trying to create problems between her and Vikki and she needs to play smartly. Vikki tells everyone that Sana takes advantage of his sweetness and creates a new issue every day. Mannara and Munawar get into a fun banter. Abhishek and Samarth discuss their relationship with Isha. Samarth and Isha make up after their morning fight and this happened after Abhishek asked Samarth to go to her. Sana and Vikki are again seen fighting over the same issue. Sana feels that he acts as a leader of the group and the other housemates of house 2 deny it. Vikki asks Ankita to stay away from his matter with Sana and they get into an argument as a result.
Munawar and other housemates feel that Sana should move on and get over the fight since she has been speaking about the same issue for hours. News flashes on the screen and it mentions that today is Samarth's day and his favorite activities will be organized in the house. Housemates gather in the hall and Bigg Boss announces that 'stealing' is the activity since Samarth is found stealing chocolates and other items. Bigg Boss gives people an opportunity to steal things and ration from the containers in the garden. The owners of these containers are contestants of house number 2. People will have to enter the containers through a tunnel and steal as many things as they want. The housemates will be given two opportunities for two individual boxes. The housemates from 2 will keep filling the tunnel with sacks to obstruct the way and once the snoring sound is heard, the housemates of house number 2 will pretend to sleep in the sleeping bags. After this, 2 members from house number 1 and 3 will go through the tunnel to get the things. They will have approximately 5 minutes to steal the food items. Whatever the housemates will be able to steal will be the ration for their individual houses while the ration left will be for house number 2.
Anurag gets inside the tunnel to block it while other housemates help him from outside. Aishwarya, Neil, Munawar, and Samarth enter the tunnel in the first round. Mannara asks the playing contestants to leave something for the other house and Bigg Boss announces that if this continues, he will not allow them to play the next round. Bigg Boss does not allow the housemates to play the next round thus the leftover things are for house number 2. Everyone gets angry with Mannara. Bigg Boss announces that house number 2 cannot share their ration with anyone. Neil talks to Mannara about her mistake while Munawar also makes her understand that house number 2 is not regretting the decision so she needs to open her eyes. Abhishek gets angry over house number 2's members for they were celebrating after the task got ruined. Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek get into an argument over the task rules.
Abhishek and Mannara discuss Ankita's behavior and how her food choices changed from the first week. Munawar talks to the camera and asks Bigg Boss to notice how untidy is Sana's corner. There's a new sponsored task inside the house which is an ad-making competition. Two groups get different situations to make an ad on. Ankita, Aishwarya, and Neil are in one team while Samarth, Sana, and Isha are in another team. Both the teams perform in front of the housemates and team 1 becomes the winner which has Sana, Samarth, and Isha. Housemates are seen having fun- some are seen mimicking fun characters while some steal chocolates for fun. Sana, Ankita, and Isha are discussing how Mannara does not like when someone comes close to Ankita.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)