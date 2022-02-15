Excerpts From 'Beguiled: A Real-Life Story of How a Woman Got Conned In Love'

Accidental meetings with Randy at Khan Market become the hallmark of that month after my birthday. It’s also easy to keep running into him, when both of us live just round the corner from Lodi Gardens. Although I want to go my way after we exchange pleasantries, he keeps asking me to have a cup of coffee with him; I think it’s rude to keep refusing. He’s persistent about coffee, and I relent. Our first time in the Khan Market Barista, we find ourselves at a table near Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, but he does not seem to recognize either of them. I put it down to his long absence from the country and am happy to give him the low-down. He, in turn, is happy to foot the bill.

I’m not averse to these impromptu tête-à-têtes with Randy. His name amuses me, but his down-to-earth demeanour puts me at ease, and since it’s a quality that is rare in my social circle, I find myself drawn to his company, though I am acutely conscious of feeding the Khan Market gossip mills. Once, while I was picking out a book for Randy at Fakir Chand bookshop at his request, I could feel a pair of eyes burning on my neck. Dipti. I didn’t know her personally as she was much older, but we moved in the same social circles, and I had heard vague rumours about her socializing with Randy. I was sure she would make a mountain out of our little molehill coffee dates!

But I do enjoy his company, so the coffee dates expand into long walks through the cavernous tombs in Lodi Gardens, and I open up—one personal anecdote at a time—to this charming, witty storyteller with a sorrowful past.

He tells me how, at the age of sixteen, he ran away to America. This was after the one unsuccessful attempt with the money borrowed from the school principal, an endeavour quickly nipped in the bud by his uncle. Turns out, he regretted it almost as soon as he found himself in a YMCA hostel in Texas, which he was paying for by working in a bar. And so, like every good Indian boy, he realized, he had to go to college first, if he wanted to make anything of himself, and was accepted by The University of Texas At Dallas for a degree in engineering. One of his first jobs in America involved plucking chickens at Popeyes. ‘I was eaten up by guilt, and I couldn’t stop thinking about my mother. So I came home now, after fifteen years, only to find that she now leads a pious life that she’s very engrossed in.’ I see genuine sorrow on his face as he tells me how he felt when he saw that his grand return had sparked more shock than joy.

There’s something about sharing tragedy that kindles intimacy. He had been through a bad marriage too, arranged for him just like mine had been. His mother had approved of the match because the girl’s family was also Sikh. Mine had been arranged with a boy who had all the makings of a suitable husband—tall, fair-skinned, educated abroad, working for the family business. In fact, Randy’s fate seemed worse because not only had his wife lied to him about studying to be a doctor but she had also been having an affair. After he married her, he discovered that she had never read a book in her life. ‘She was so dull, there was nothing to talk about,’ he said, with those sad eyes.

A few days later, he tells me that was not his first marriage; he had been married once before, at the age of eighteen! Seeing the startled look on my face, he is quick to admit that it was because he needed a green card and emphasized he hadn’t actually lived with her. I feel pained that he had to take such an extreme step because his family refused to support him. He looks suitably dismal at his confession, but he is more than a little defensive too. ‘We all have a past we can’t escape, don’t we?’

That strikes a chord. I was, after all, frequently haunted by my own past. I had spent twelve years trying to make a home with a man whose love for me was directly proportional to the dowry his family expected to receive. Getting in the way of my education and withdrawing affection of any sort are only some of the ways they have cast a shadow on my past, the shadow darker still because until it happened to me, these were things that happened to ‘other people’. And so, I am drawn to Randy. I can see how past mistakes are hard to explain.

Randy tells me it is his dream to set up a restaurant and that Old Delhi might be a great location. I love Old Delhi, especially its architecture. Vivek, a friend of mine in Old Delhi, agrees to show us around buildings and havelis, one of which might lend itself to becoming a quaint eatery—‘a place with ambience’, as Randy describes it. I can’t help but notice how, in spite of living in the spanking first world for the better part of his youth, the grime and squalor of Old Delhi does not perturb him in the least. As we stroll down the streets, I ask him when he might have acquired his bouncing gait, this idiosyncratic amble that I’ve begun to associate with him. He tells me his grandfather had a similar tread, so he must have picked it up in his childhood. I think it’s a curious trait to have inherited, but there are more interesting things that have caught my attention—the architecture of Old Delhi.