In Pics: Ayushmann, Tahira, Richa Chadha Watch Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’

A bevy of Bollywood actors were seen at the screening of Thappad, which was held in Mumbai on 26 February. Tapasee Pannu, the protagonist of the film, was seen with fellow cast-member Manav Kaul and director Anubhav Sinha.

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen posing for the paparazzi with his wife, Tahira Kahyap Khurrana. Ayushmann played the lead role of a police officer in Anubhav’s previous film, Article 15.

Aparshakti Khurana, Richa Chadha, Javed Jaffery, Rakul Preet Singh and Radhika Madan were also among those who attended.

Apart from Taapsee and Manav Kaul, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza and Kumud Mishra, who didn’t make it to the screening.