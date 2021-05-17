AT&T in Talks To Merge Media Assets With Discovery: Report
AT&T and Discovery are home to the streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ respectively
US telecoms company AT&T is in talks to merge its media assets including CNN and HBO with Discovery Inc. to create a media giant which will be able to compete with existent streaming services. Unnamed sources revealed to some publications that the deal would also include AT&T's WarnerMedia assets like Warner Bro. The sources also claimed that the final details are still being worked out and the deal might be announced soon.
Bloomberg first reported that AT&T was in talks to spin-off its media business for the merger deal with Discovery.
If the deal is finalised, the merger will create a formidable competitor in the media industry, especially since it combines AT&T's various media holdings with Discovery's reality-TV repertoire. AT&T owns CNN, HBO, CartoonNetwork, the Warner Bros. studio, and the sports oriented networks TBS and TNT. Discovery, on the other hand, has a range of reality shows like HGTV, the Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC, and Oprah Winfrey's OWN.
AT&T had acquired major entertainment brands in its acquisition of what was previously called TimeWarner. The former had announced a payment of more than $100 billion for the deal in 2016 which took years to complete. In February 2021, AT&T also announced that it was unmerging with the satellite service DirecTV. The deal might help the telecom company handle the issues they've been facing with garnering profits from media assets.
AT&T has also reportedly been spending money to roll out its 5G network and expand its fiber-optic footprint. AT&T also has to pay off debt from previous acquisitions and a recent spectrum auction. After its acquisition of DirecTV for $48 billion dollars, the telecom company went over $170 billion in debt. When they unmerged with DirecTV, the satellite service was valued at $16 billion and sold to TPG.
With this latest merger, the companies might create a force that becomes a competitor to services like Netflix. Both AT&T and Discovery have their streaming services, namely HBO Max and Discovery+.
HBO, in itself, is still a big name in the television industry. It contains some of the most popular shows like Succession, Game of Thrones, and The Sopranos. The new merged company would likely continue to focus on their cable profits while pumping more money towards its streaming channels. The sports channels TNT and TBS are popular for steaming baseball, basketball, and hockey matches. To Discovery's credit, they have broadcasting rights for the Olympics.
Discovery is headed by David Zaslav and Jason Kilar is the WarnerMedia CEO but the leadership details of the merger haven’t been clearly revealed. Spokespersons for both companies haven't commented on the news.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.