AT&T in Talks To Merge Media Assets With Discovery: Report

If the deal is finalised, the merger will create a formidable competitor in the media industry, especially since it combines AT&T's various media holdings with Discovery's reality-TV repertoire. AT&T owns CNN, HBO, CartoonNetwork, the Warner Bros. studio, and the sports oriented networks TBS and TNT. Discovery, on the other hand, has a range of reality shows like HGTV, the Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC, and Oprah Winfrey's OWN.

AT&T had acquired major entertainment brands in its acquisition of what was previously called TimeWarner. The former had announced a payment of more than $100 billion for the deal in 2016 which took years to complete. In February 2021, AT&T also announced that it was unmerging with the satellite service DirecTV. The deal might help the telecom company handle the issues they've been facing with garnering profits from media assets.

AT&T has also reportedly been spending money to roll out its 5G network and expand its fiber-optic footprint. AT&T also has to pay off debt from previous acquisitions and a recent spectrum auction. After its acquisition of DirecTV for $48 billion dollars, the telecom company went over $170 billion in debt. When they unmerged with DirecTV, the satellite service was valued at $16 billion and sold to TPG.