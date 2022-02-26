Will Valimai be Trimmed? Was the Movie Longer Than the Wait for Its Release?
Here is how much 'Valimai''s runtime is expected to be trimmed.
Almost after a 3-year long hiatus, Ajith Kumar’s Valimai released on Thursday, 24 February, creating a new non-holiday opening day record of around Rs 28.25 crores.
Helmed by H. Vinoth, the film is backed by Boney Kapoor starring Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead. The plot revolves around a shrewd cop who hunts down a deadly biker gang that smuggles drugs, snatches chains and commits contract murders.
Worldwide, the first day's first show was a celebration with fans bursting fire crackers and offering milk to the actors cutout. However, the movie received a mixed review on how it struggles to sandwich American-style action series and Indian-style mega serials. Somehow, even the high octane action-packed sequences of Valimai on the big screen could not hold the audience for 3 long hours.
Owing to the constructive criticism on the prolonged run-time from fans and critics alike, it is reported that the Valimai team have decided to trim almost 15 minutes of the Hindi version and nearly 12 minutes of the Tamil version effective from 26 February. In addition to the 15-minute cut in the Hindi version, the opening song is also removed to shrink the movie by nearly 18 minutes.
The official PR agency of Valimai, Done Channel has retweeted the latest updates on the reduction in the run time posted by renowned theaters from Tamil Nadu.
