Aishwarya, Salman Commemorate 22 Years of 'Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam'

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' the classic drama and romance movie by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn completed 22 years of its release yesterday.

First released in 1999, years later, the film is still a landmark on love and sacrifice and has since garnered the affection of its viewers. Audiences have adored the on-screen chemistry shared by Aishwarya, Salman, and Ajay, and the story of heartbreak that follows afterwards.