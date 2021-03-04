‘In Solidarity With Mamata Didi’: Shiv Sena to Not Fight WB Polls

The Shiv Sena on Thursday, 4 March, announced that it will not be contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections and will stand in solidarity with Mamata Banerjee.

In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “A lot of people are curious to know whether Shivsena is contesting West Bengal polls or not? So here’s the update after discussions with Party President Uddhav ji Thackeray. Looking at the present scenario, it appears like a ‘Didi Vs All’ fight. All ‘M’s – Money, Muscle and Media are being used against ‘M’amata Didi. Hence, Shivsena has decided not to Contest West Bengal polls & stand in solidarity with her. We wish Mamata Didi a ‘roaring’ success, ‘cos we believe She is the real Bengal Tigress!! (sic)”