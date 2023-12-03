Bhadra Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes for Rajasthan Assembly Elections Start Today

In the runup to the 2023 state Assembly elections, Congress' Ashok Gehlot government announced a flurry of welfare schemes in a desperate attempt to break the chain of changing mandate. The opinion polls, however, indicated that the people of Rajasthan will maintain their custom.



In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, Vasundhara Raje Scindia's BJP government lost power as Congress managed to win 99 seats while the BJP could win only 73 seats.



But in the five years since those elections, Rajasthan witnessed a lot of political developments. Both, the Congress and the BJP, has fought these elections while suffering infighting in their respective state units. The Congress saw the drama of Sachin Pilot's rebellion, while the divisions in Rajasthan BJP became apparent during the ticket distribution.



In the 2023 Rajasthan elections, the BJP has fielded its candidates in all 200 constituencies. Congress' candidates are contesting in 199 seats and it came in an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for one seat – Bharatpur. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also in the fray in 185 constituencies. Regional heavyweight Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has fielded its candidates in 78 seats. Out of 1,875 candidates in the poll fray, 1,692 are male and 183 are female.



The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly had polling in 199 seats as the voting for the Karanpur constituency was cancelled after the passing away of the Congress candidate from that seat. An Independent candidate from Sri Ganganagar constituency also died a few days before the polling but the elections there carried on because there is no provision of cancelling the election in case of the death of an Independent candidate.