Puducherry Elections: 15.63% Turnout Till 9 am, Lt Guv Casts Vote

Voting began in the Union Territory of Puducherry on Tuesday, 6 April, with newly appointed Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan among the first to cast her vote. The Union Territory has recorded 15.63 percent voter turnout till 9 am on Tuesday.

“My only request is that 100 percent of the population votes and all of them wear masks. I also request people to stand in queues maintaining social distancing, not throw away masks. While voting is important, responsible voting is most essential,” she said after voting.