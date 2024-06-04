Lok Sabha Election Results: Surprise Wins and Losses

Uttar Pradesh's Amethi seat saw a fierce electoral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Smriti Irani and Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma - a close associate of the Gandhi family. Irani has conceded defeat in the Congress bastion.

Irani won the seat in 2019 by defeating the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The Amethi seat comprises five assembly segments: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amethi. Voting for this seat was held on 20 May in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.