Goa Minister Michael Lobo Quits BJP, Likely to Join Congress Today
Handpicked by Manohar Parrikar, Lobo alleged that the former CM's legacy is not being taken forward by the BJP.
Ahead of the 2022 State Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Calangute and Goa's state cabinet minister Michael Lobo has tendered his resignation as an MLA from the Goa Legislative Assembly.
"I have resigned from the state cabinet and the legislative assembly. I do not see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward anymore by the BJP in Goa," Lobo told reporters on Monday, 10 January. He is likely to join Congress later today.
"Party workers who supported (Manohar) Parrikar have been sidelined by the BJP. I am in talks with other political parties and will see what step to take next."Michael Lobo
The Quint had reported in November 2021 how Lobo was unhappy with ticket distribution for the 2022 Assembly Elections and was looking to quit the saffron party.
What Went Wrong and What's Next?
While Lobo has long maintained that he was disillusioned with the BJP's way of working as those who supported former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar were being sidelined in the party, sources close to the minister had earlier told The Quint that the epicentre of his fight with the state BJP leadership was the Siolim Assembly seat.
Lobo wanted his wife Delilah to contest from Siolim, whereas, the BJP was keen on other candidates.
After month-long talks with multiple political parties in Goa, Lobo is likely to join the Congress late Monday evening. He had earlier expressed open support for Congress leader Sudhir Kandolkar. In fact, on Sunday, 9 January, he launched the campaign of Congress candidate from Saligao – Kedar Naik.
How Will This Impact The BJP?
The primer for a stable government in the state is to have control over Salcette in south Goa and Bardez in north Goa.
While the Congress enjoys significant influence in Salcette, internal surveys by the BJP and RSS have suggested that Lobo has influence over six-seven out of the eight seats in Bardez.
If Lobo comes on their side, Congress will also look to eye the north Goa parliamentary seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
