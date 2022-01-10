Goa Minister Michael Lobo Quits BJP, Likely to Join Congress Today

Ahead of the 2022 State Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Calangute and Goa's state cabinet minister Michael Lobo has tendered his resignation as an MLA from the Goa Legislative Assembly.

"I have resigned from the state cabinet and the legislative assembly. I do not see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward anymore by the BJP in Goa," Lobo told reporters on Monday, 10 January. He is likely to join Congress later today.