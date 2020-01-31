We’re Giving Pens to Kids, They’re Giving Guns: Kejriwal Slams BJP

In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Jamia Nagar firing incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 31 January, said his government gave computers and pens to children while “they are giving guns and hate”.

Tweeting a video of a Delhi government school student addressing an IT-Tech conference, Kejriwal said in Hindi, "We have given pens and computers in the hands of children and dreams of entrepreneurship in their eyes! They are giving guns and hate. What do you want to give to your children? Tell me on 8 February!”