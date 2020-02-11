Shaheen Bagh Protests ‘Silently’ on Delhi Elections Counting Day
On Tuesday, 11 February, as early trends for the Delhi elections polling show the Aam Aadmi Party getting a majority in the capital once again, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh have begun a silent protest as they continue the sit-in that began over fifty days ago. Holding placards, the protesters say they don’t support any political party and are, silently, waiting for the poll results to be declared.
Why go silent today of all days? While one of the participants, Shabnam, told The Quint that their silent protest is against the alleged police crackdown on Jamia students, the general sentiment at Shaheen Bagh is their reluctance to be seen aligning with any party.
The protest, which is largely women-led, has transcended lines of political allegiance, religion, and class, and has become a symbol of resistance against a range of issues including the CAA, NRC, and police brutality.
Resisting Polarisation, Transcending Party Politics
The mood at Shaheen Bagh is sombre and there is no sign of celebration at the site.
As of 10:30 am, there were around 40-50 women at the protest site, including Bilkis, from the trio that has been labelled ‘Dabang Dadis’ on social media. Their placards all have the same message: ‘We don't support any party’.
Even as numerous attempts to polarise the voters were made during election campaign, with BJP leaders making headlines with their 'goli maaro' and 'current' comments, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh steadfastly maintain that they have no political affiliations, and only want the ‘black laws’ to be repealed.
Prior to the elections, the Election Commission had declared the polling booths near Shaheen Bagh ‘critical.’ Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan is the incumbent MLA and standing again this time. Against him are Congress's Parvez Hashmi and Bharatiya Janata Party's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.
Eye of the Storm
Even as the protest is currently silent, it is the eye of the storm, as the Supreme Court on Monday discussed the case of an infant’s death upon returning home from the protest site. The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, after national bravery award winner Zen Gunratan Sadavarte wrote a latter about the case.
The apex court also tabled the matter of the protest blocking public roads and causing inconvenience to the people of Delhi, which is to be discussed on 17 February.
“Whatever the Supreme Court says in its order will be acceptable to us,” Bilkis told The Quint ahead of the hearing.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )