Thanks for Protecting India’s Soul: Prashant Kishor on Delhi Polls
As trends predicted a majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2020 Delhi election results, political strategist Prashant Kishor, who was part of the ideation of AAP's campaign, tweeted a message to Delhi voters.
‘Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!’ Kishor’s tweet said.
The tweet came as counting showed the AAP leading in 57 seats out of Delhi’s 70. The BJP was leading in 13 seats.
