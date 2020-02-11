PM Modi Congratulates AAP on Delhi Polls Win, Kejriwal Responds
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal on a securing a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.
“Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” PM Modi wrote, as the poll results brought to a close the bitter campaign for the National Capital.
At the time of Modi’s tweet, AAP had already won 46 seats and was leading in 16 others, according to data released on the Election Commission of India’s website.
In contrast, the BJP had won six seats, and was leading in two more. The Congress, the third big party in the Delhi fray, did not win or even come in second place in a single seat in the polls.
The incumbent AAP is projected to win 62-63 seats compared to the 67 seats it secured in the 2015 elections.
Kejriwal’s Response
In response to the prime minister’s tweet, Kejriwal, soon to be the chief minister of the capital for the third time, thanked Modi and expressed his hopes of working with the Centre for the betterment of Delhi.
“I look forward to working closely (with) Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city,” wrote Kejriwal.
