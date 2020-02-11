PM Modi Congratulates AAP on Delhi Polls Win, Kejriwal Responds

At the time of Modi’s tweet, AAP had already won 46 seats and was leading in 16 others, according to data released on the Election Commission of India’s website.

In contrast, the BJP had won six seats, and was leading in two more. The Congress, the third big party in the Delhi fray, did not win or even come in second place in a single seat in the polls.

The incumbent AAP is projected to win 62-63 seats compared to the 67 seats it secured in the 2015 elections.