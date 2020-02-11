Still Take Time for Kejriwal to Emerge as National Leader: Experts

It will still take time for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to emerge as a "national leader" despite his party coming to power in Delhi for the third consecutive term, experts opined on Tuesday, 11 February.

The experts said Kejriwal would need to have a pan-India base to establish himself as a national leader.

The AAP is at present recognised by the Election Commission as a state party. It emerged as the principal opposition in Punjab in 2017. However, its national ambitions suffered a setback when its campaigns in Goa and in the last two Lok Sabha elections were unsuccessful. It won four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2014 and just one in 2019, while Delhi voters rejected it both times.