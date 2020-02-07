Delhi: EC Notice to Kejriwal Over ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Video on Twitter
The Election Commission on Friday, 7 February, issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hindu-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the Opposition, saying prima facie, it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.
Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.
The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal is talking of development, schools and women safety.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had approached the poll panel with a complaint that the 3 February video has the potential of "aggravating existing differences".
The EC on Wednesday condemned Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts.
It also warned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener to be "more careful" and exercise caution while making such public utterances and statements.
The poll watchdog had found his remarks in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and seen it as a promise by a party in power.
