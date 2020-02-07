Delhi: EC Notice to Kejriwal Over ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Video on Twitter

The Election Commission on Friday, 7 February, issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for posting a "Hindu-Muslim" video on his Twitter handle to target the Opposition, saying prima facie, it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal is talking of development, schools and women safety.