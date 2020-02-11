Eight of Nine Women Candidates Fielded by AAP Emerge Victorious

Dhanwati Chandela, who quit the Congress to join the AAP ahead of the polls, won the Rajouri Garden seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Khanna by a margin of 22,972 votes. She was also one of the richest candidates in the fray.

Chandela had unsuccessfully contested the Rajouri Garden bypolls in 2017 and lost to Manjinder Singh Sirsa. She is the wife of former Congress MLA Dayanand Chandela.

Rajkumari Dhillon, another former Congress leader who joined the AAP ahead of the polls, won the Hari Nagar seat, defeating BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

AAP's Bandana Kumari retained the Shalimar Bagh seat by defeating another woman candidate, BJP's Rekha Gupta, by a margin of over 3,400 votes. In 2015, she had won the seat by a margin of over 10,900 votes.

Preeti Tomar of the AAP defeated BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta by a margin of over 10,700 votes to win the Tri Nagar seat. Her husband, Jitender Tomar, had won the seat in 2015 by a margin of 22,311 votes.