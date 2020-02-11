Delhi Elections 2020: Modi, Shah & Yogi Rallies Fail to Boost BJP

UP Chief Minister joined the Delhi election juggernaut in the last leg. Yogi Adityanath campaigned in Delhi for four days.

Through his campaign speeches, Adityanath brought nationalistic fervour to the campaign and took jibes at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In a rally in Vikaspuri, he said, “Why a Pakistani minister is making statements in support of Arvind Kejriwal? Because he knows that only Kejriwal can feed biryani to protesters in Shaheen Bagh.”

But did his speech make an impact? In Vikaspuri, AAP's Mahinder Yadav is leading over BJP's Sanjay Singh by over 15,000 votes.

Yogi Adityanath also held a rally in Karawal Nagar, where BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht is leading over AAP's Durgesh Pathak by a margin of nearly 20,000 votes.

In Okhla — where Shaheen Bagh and Jamia are located — Adityanath addressed a rally where he took a jibe at Shaheen Bagh. In Okhla, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan is leading over BJP’s Braham Singh by a massive margin of more than 60,000 votes. Adityanath’s rally in Patparganj also didn’t translate into votes with AAP’s Manish Sisodia leading in the constituency.

His rallies in seats like Karawal Nagar, Shahdara and Rohini seemed to have benefited BJP, since the party is leading in all three constituencies. However, in Adarsh Nagar and Narela, his speeches seemed to not have much impact with AAP leading in these two constituencies.