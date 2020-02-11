‘TN Will Follow Suit Next Year:’ Kamal Haasan on Kejriwal’s Win
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.
“Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal Ji on winning Delhi again. The righteous People of Delhi have embraced progressive politics and have shown the way by voting AAP to victory. Thamizh Nadu will follow suit next year. Let’s march towards honesty and growth,” read his tweet.
Riding on its development agenda, AAP saw a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, 11 February.
Crossing the halfway mark comfortably, AAP has won 59 seats and is leading in three more, as per Election Commission data. Meanwhile, it was a crushing defeat for BJP, which managed to win just eight seats.
On 28 January, the actor-politician had appreciated the development work done by the AAP government in the national capital in the past five years.
Hailing Kejriwal as an ‘achiever’, Haasan ‘challenged’ leaders from across the country to follow in his footsteps.
Since the launch of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Hassan has been projecting his party as an alternative to the two Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu.
Kejriwal was one of the political leaders who had attended the launch of Haasan’s party in Madurai in February 2018. The Delhi chief minister had even visited Haasan at his residence, hinting at the possibility of a future tie-up.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )